3 Ways Moderate Stress Could be Beneficial for You

With a pandemic that is still lurking, and issues like the climate crisis and the pressure of dealing with work-related concerns, an average person has a lot of stress to deal with. However, it seems a certain amount of stress could be good for humans. To be clear, not all sorts of stress are good for health and especially chronic stress, which is the bad type. It dominates your thoughts on a daily basis and could cause anxiety, tiredness, high blood pressure, depression, and more. However, there are some benefits to normal stress levels.

Let us take a look at them:

Prevents you from catching cold

Stress can initiates a fight-or-flight response that is designed to protect the person, whether it’s from injury or another perceived threat. Low doses of the stress hormone help protect from infections, according to a study published in 2004.

Enhances child development

A Johns Hopkins study in 2006 observed 137 women from mid-pregnancy to their children’s second birthdays. The analysis of their observation found that babies born to women who experienced mild to moderate stress during pregnancy had more advanced early developmental skills by the age of two than babies born to unstressed mothers. However, it should be noted women with chronic stress, anxiety and depression are known to give birth prematurely compromising their chances of survival.

Advertisement

Improved cognitive function

Moderate stress can strengthen the connection between neurons in the human brain, improving memory and attention span, and helping one become more productive. A 2013 study by the University of Berkeley found that stress generates new nerve cells in the brain that can help you learn better two weeks later. This is contrary to chronic stress, as acute stress primes the brain for improved cognitive and mental performance.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.