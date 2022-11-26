3 Ways to Increase Intimacy in a Relationship

Falling out of love is the hardest phase in relationships. When your feelings for the other person start to fade, you become less interested and sympathetic toward them. You stop communicating with your partner. Moreover, the passion and intimacy between the two of you lessen. You stop connecting with them the way you used to and as a result, getting out of the relationship seems like the best solution.

Intimacy is extremely essential for a long-lasting, happy, and healthy relationship. All you need for your relationship to be intimate is a physical and emotional connection. In addition to the plethora of benefits of intimacy in a relationship with your partner, it also increases your overall well-being. We have listed a few tips that may help increase the level of intimacy in your relationship.

Physical intimacy

Physical contact is extremely essential to not let the connection between you and your partner diminish. Besides, affectionate physical touch has numerous benefits in addition to healthy development. Hence, when you are going out on a walk with your partner or sitting with them, make sure that you hold their hands.

Do not stop communication

Communication is crucial to not let a connection die. It is important that you keep checking in on your partner and send them adorable texts. When you are together, ensure that you make eye contact with them while communicating. Spend quality time together and go out on dates. Doing so will certainly increase the level of intimacy.

Be vulnerable

It is okay to be vulnerable around the person you love. Doing so will help your partner to understand you better and be there for you. Do not hold yourself back. Being open to each other about everything tends to increase intimacy with your partner.

