3 Ways You Can Use Tea Leaves to Get Rid of Hair-Related Problems

Tea leaves are used in a variety of kitchen activities, from making a beverage to enhancing the flavour of chickpeas. However, did you know that using tea leaves on your hair can be very beneficial? You can easily overcome many hair problems by using tea leaves in specific ways. Many people suffer from hair fall, dry hair, and white hair as a result of an unbalanced and unhealthy lifestyle. Tea leaves rich in antioxidants and anti-bacterial elements can help you keep your hair healthy in this situation.

Therefore, today let’s take a look at the use of tea leaves in hair care and some of the benefits they provide.

Use as natural hair colour: Tea leaves may be the most effective natural hair colourant. To use them for hiding white hair, boil 3 black tea bags in 3 cups of water and then mix 3 tablespoons of instant coffee powder. Cool the mixture after it has boiled for some time. Apply it to the hair and scalp, and allow it to dry. Following that wash your hair and observe the good results.

Bye-bye to dry hair: Tea leaves can also be used to treat dry, lifeless hair. Boil tea leaves in a water bowl, then filter and set it aside to cool. Now, add aloe vera gel to this water and apply it to your hair. After a few minutes, wash your hair with clean water. This will add shine to your hair and make them look soft.

Get rid of dandruff: Tea leaves contain anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that help to keep dandruff at bay. Boil tea leaves, lemongrass, and basil leaves in hot water for this. Once this water has cooled, add lemon juice to it, and apply this mixture to your hair. Thereafter thoroughly wash your hair with clean water. This will provide relief from head itching and scalp infections as well.

