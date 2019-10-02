Take the pledge to vote

30 Artists to Perform at International Jazz Fest

The third edition of the International Jazz Festival will feature 30 talented artists from across the globe, such as Dal Segño Trio ft. LaToya Smith and Mandy Gaines Quartet.

IANS

Updated:October 2, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
A representative image (Courtesy: Reuters)

The third edition of the International Jazz Festival will feature 30 talented artists from across the globe, such as Dal Segño Trio ft. LaToya Smith, Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Trio, Mandy Gaines Quartet, Round Midnight Orchestra, Yuval Cohen Sextet and the Mingus Dynasty Quintet.

The three-day jazz festival curated by the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), will be held from October 11-13 at Tata Theatre, NCPA, in Mumbai.

Farrahnaz Irani, general manager, western music at NCPA, said, "Since the inception of the International Jazz Festival, we have invited some of the greatest jazz minds to India. This year being the 50th anniversary of the NCPA we have organised six performances and a jam session by brilliant world-renowned Jazz artists."

Irani added, "We have Camille Thurman, LaToya Smith, Deborah Carter, Mandy Gaines, Yuval Cohen and Grammy-Award Winners, Abraham Burton and Alex Sipiagin performing Mingus classics premiering in India. The audience will experience the highest quality of jazz the city has ever heard."

On its opening night, the festival will kick off with the Dal Segño Trio featuring LaToya Smith followed by Downbeat Magazine's rising star, Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Trio. Camille Thurman has earned accolades internationally from The New York Times, Jazz Times, All About Jazz and has made appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

On October 12, the Mandy Gaines Quartet will perform jazz classics from The Great American Songbook. The performance will showcase an iconic blend of jazz, blues, broadway and gospel music. Round Midnight Orchestra is one of Europe's leading jazz ensembles. Audiences will experience the exciting nightlife of renowned New York Jazz Clubs and Broadway during the golden era of jazz.

The finale on October 13 will conclude with the Yuval Cohen Sextet and the Mingus Dynasty Quintet. Yuval Cohen is a leading figure of Israeli jazz and is a part of the critically acclaimed band, The 3 Cohens Sextet, with his brother Avishai Cohen and sister Anat Cohen.

