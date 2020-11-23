Mark Ruffalo Enjoyed Bubble Bath with Bae on His Birthday, See Pic

Mark Ruffalo rang in his 53rd birthday on November 22. The prolific actor is known for playing Dr. Robert Bruce Banner or The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ruffalo shares his birthdays with popular personalities in the entertainment world, including Scarlett Johansson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Mads Mikkelsen. Ruffalo and Marvel fans flooded social media with combined wishes for both him and Johansson.

Ruffalo also did something special on the occasion and treated his fans with a glimpse of his birthday celebrations. The 53-year-old took to social media handles and posted some adorable photos of himself enjoying a bubble bath in the bathtub. In the images shared by Ruffalo, we see him all smiles as he treats himself to a bubble bath. With one of the images, we also get a hint of some bread and bakery treats he relished while he made most of his time in the bathtub.

Sharing the images, he wrote in the caption, "Birthday Bubble Bath with ma Bae. Thanks to all for the kindly birthday wishes today. Grateful to creator for this life and good fortune. Set out to defy the limitations life, self, and others have in mind for you. Be gentle but fierce about it".

Robert Downey Jr. aka Tony Stark / Iron Man had the sweetest and the most adorable birthday greetings for his Avengers: Endgame co-stars. He posted a picture of himself and The Hulk and Johansson aka Black Widow squeezed into a frame for a picture flashing absolutely lovely smiles.

While sharing the click, the actor wrote on Instagram, “HBD and so much more...The world is lucky to know you two... @markruffalo #ScarlettJohansson”

Jeremy Renner aka Clint Barton / Hawkeye was also quick to repost the same picture. He shared some ‘birthday love’ on Instagram and wrote, “Sending so much love, respect and adoration to you!!! #birthdaylove”

Avenger: Endgame released in 2019. The film went on to become the highest grossing films of all time. Ruffalo currently features in an HBO miniseries titled I Know This Much Is True. He will soon be seen in What If...? . The Disney + anthology series is based on the Marvel Comics series. The upcoming American animated streaming television show will explore some major moments from the films of the MCU from a different perspective.