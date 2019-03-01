LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
33% Young Professionals Feel Technology is a Major Hinderance to Work, Family Commitments

Other hindrances were meetings, calls and training after office hours (18 per cent) and negative attitude of supervisors towards work-life balance (11 per cent).

IANS

Updated:March 1, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
Picture for representation
Around 33 per cent of young professionals in India feel technology is a major hindrance to work and family commitments, said a Monster.com survey, on Wednesday.

Other hindrances were meetings, calls and training after office hours (18 per cent) and negative attitude of supervisors towards work-life balance (11 per cent), the report said.

"As opposed to the belief that technology is a facilitator, one-third of the young professionals find technology (laptops and mobile phones) a hindrance in managing family with work commitments," it said.

According to the survey, 67 per cent of India's working professionals thinks about work, even when they are not at work.

"About half of the respondents in relationships currently, confessed the lack of work life balance makes them or their partners irritable, ill-tempered," it said.

Over 2,000 working professionals in the age group 18-55 years participated in the survey, with maximum responses received from people in 18-34 age bracket, according to Monster.com

