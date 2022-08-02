4 Best Immunity Boosting Indian Spices

From the pages of Ayurveda to our grandmothers’ nuske, we all have been taught the immunity boosting aspects of traditional Indian spices and herbs. With the world still reeling under the after-effects of a global pandemic and another one rearing its ugly head, it’s time to fall back on our ancestor’s wisdom. Spices and herbs are touted as those magical ingredients that not only keep our health in check but also give our body immunity nourishing nutrients.

Not limited to adding flavours to our meals – spices are world-renowned for their antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Spices such as cloves, cardamom, asafoetida, peppers, dry ginger, fenugreek seeds, coriander seeds and cinnamon are used all over the world and their demand increased tremendously during Covid-19 due to their recognition as health supplements owing to their innate healing properties. With the monsoon weather in full swing and infections on the rise, let’s take a look at these four spices that will help you ward off germs and infections.

Shammi Agarwal, health expert and director, Pansari Group, recalls a small phrase from the ancient Indian scripts, “Aushadham Ucchyate Sarvam’, food is the absolute cure and healer. The reason every Indian household uses a balance of mixed spices and herbs in their daily meal plan is to boost their family members’ immunity. Turmeric, black pepper, clove, and cardamom hold a plethora of health benefits.”

Black pepper, blessed with antioxidants, helps maintain blood pressure levels and promotes gut health. It helps in boosting the production of white blood cells in the body, essential to fight off invading bacteria and viruses

Cumin seed, called jeera in the Indian kitchen, is a rich source of iron that controls cholesterol levels and boosts digestion. Cumin is equivalent to the modern indigestion drug that aids in digestion and checks food-borne diseases. “These spices have anti-inflammatory properties and are extensively used for Indian cuisine in the kitchen, not just limiting to Indians but the world,” adds Kumar

Vikas Kumar Agarwal, Founder, Go Grocer, explains about the worldwide popularity of Indian spices, “Our very own haldi wala doodh is often administered to those recovering from an illness or a bout of pestering cold. Even when feeling exhausted or low on energy, it is this turmeric milk that is very popular. The antiseptic properties of turmeric help in reducing metabolic syndrome and, in ancient times, were used to heal cuts and wounds.”

“The anti-inflammatory property of turmeric not only boosts long-term immunity but also immediately relieves symptoms of cold, cough and viral fever,” shares Agarwal.

Asafoetida reduces bloating, flatulence and IBS, whereas fenugreek seed helps the digestive system and controls long ailments like diabetes.

