4 Bridal Makeup Trends To Look Stunning On Your Wedding Day

As the seasons change so do trends. Dewey skin, full lashes, and well defined brows led the way in 2022. Overly contoured looks are a thing of the past now. As this year comes to a close, we expect to see more natural looks with an emphasis on neutral shades for the eyes and more of nude lip looks.

From natural looks to glam, you’ll find plenty of inspiring ideas that suit your style. Sharing trends, we expect to taper off as we wrap up 2022 and trends we think will hit differently in 2023. Priya Gulati, make up Artistry, shares some bridal trends for 2023.

Natural and Earthy Tones

There’s something about natural and earthy tones that just screams romance. Whether it’s a dusty rose lip or a peachy nude cheek, these colours are perfect for giving you that sun-kissed glow.

For your nails, go for a muted pink or nude shade. For your eyes, choose soft browns or shimmery bronzers. And for your lips, try a sheer coral or pink gloss. Cheeks can be kept simple with a touch of blush or bronzer, or you can go for a bolder look with a pop of peach or apricot. A great example of this is Alia Bhatt’s recent bridal look.

Bright Colours for the Bride

Try electric shades of blue, green or purple to make your eyes pop, however, blending is the key. For a Smokey eye look or dramatic winged liner, experiment with bold lip colour. Hot pink, red, orange, and berry shades are all great options for your wedding day look. Just be sure to keep the rest of your makeup fairly simple so that your lips are the star of the show. Lashes need to be in sync with your eyes shape and texture. Tons of mascara can help create this illusion.

Metallic shades

Whether you want to go for a full-on sparkle with glittery nails and smokey eyes, or just a hint of shimmer with a swipe of shimmery shadow across your lids, there’s no shortage of ways to incorporate metallic shades into your look. Just be careful not to overdo it with the glitter - a little goes a long way.

Matte Lips

A matte lip is the perfect way to achieve an elegant, classical, and timeless look. If you’re looking for a lip colour that will last you through dinner, drinks, and dancing, then matte is the right choice for you.

When it comes to your D-day, you want to make sure that you look your best. That includes finding the perfect makeup look to complement your trousseau, style, and overall vision for your big day. There are lots of options available, so be sure to talk to your makeup artist about your unique needs. With these trendy tips, you should feel confident walking down the aisle.

