3-min read

4 Common Skin Problems That Occur During Summer and Easy Remedies for Them

Even with the best preventive measures, summers can cause a lot of skin problems. The high temperature and humidity can cause you to sweat more, which, in turn, leads to itching and rashes.

Updated:June 21, 2020, 5:27 PM IST
4 Common Skin Problems That Occur During Summer and Easy Remedies for Them
(Representative image/Reuters)

You know the drill: wear a good sunscreen, put on your shades and protective clothing and you are ready to face the summer heat. However, even with the best preventive measures, summers can cause a lot of skin problems. The high temperature and humidity can cause you to sweat more, which, in turn, leads to itching and rashes.

While it is important to visit a doctor if your condition is severe, mild skin problems in summers can easily be managed and even prevented at home. Here are four such skin problems and remedies that you can try at home to relieve them.

1. Dry skin

Dry skin is one of the most common problems in summers. Dehydration, when you spend more time outside, can further parch out your skin and cause it to become irritated. If you are starting to get dry skin, try these:

  • Use a gentle soap. Antibacterial soaps or those with deodorant can dry out your skin.

  • Moisturise your skin properly after bathing and washing your hands. Keep a moisturiser handy.

  • Don’t forget to apply sunscreen whenever you go out, even if it’s not sunny out. Don’t just apply it to your face, but also other exposed parts of your body. Reapply every two hours.

2. Acne

Summer heat, moisture and sweating can cause dirt to clog your pores and lead to acne breakouts. Experts suggest that you avoid using sweaty towels or clothes and use non-comedogenic (oil-free) products on your face. Here is a DIY remedy for acne breakouts:

What you’ll need:

  • Honey - 2 tablespoon

  • Cinnamon - 1 teaspoon

How to use:

  • Mix the honey and cinnamon to make an even paste.

  • Apply a thin layer of the paste on the acne-prone areas.

  • Leave for 5-10 minutes.

  • Wash with warm water.

Both honey and cinnamon have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help relieve the pain and inflammation associated with acne. They also have antibacterial properties and can suppress the growth of acne-causing bacteria.

3. Sunburn

No matter how much we try to avoid them, sunburns can sneakily find their way onto your skin. It can cause swelling and painful rashes on the skin and in severe cases can cause skin peeling. Mild sunburns can be managed at home with the following remedies:

  • Apply an even layer of aloe vera gel on the affected area. You can buy 100% aloe gel from the market or get it fresh from a plant at home.

  • Wash the affected area with cold water. This will help cool down the skin and relieve the inflammation.

  • Apply moisturizer regularly on the affected area and drink a lot of water.

Aloe vera gel has antibacterial properties and can help relieve some of the pain. Use it only on mild burns and reach out to a doctor in case you think the burn is severe.

4. Prickly heat

Prickly heat or heat rashes occur due to blocked sweat glands. They lead to blisters, itching and rashes. Experts say that to prevent prickly heat you should wear loose clothing and try to keep yourself cool with fans, cool drinks etc. However, if you do get heat rashes, you can try the following home remedy:

What you’ll need:

Oatmeal

How to use:

  • Mix equal amounts of oatmeal and water to make a paste.

  • Apply an even layer of the paste on the affected area.

  • Let it sit for 15-20 minutes.

  • Wash with lukewarm water.

Make sure the water you use is not too hot. Oatmeal helps relieve inflammation, which is why it may be helpful in reducing swelling and pain associated with heat rashes.

For more information, read our article on Tips to manage dry skin.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

Disclaimer:

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor News18 is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

