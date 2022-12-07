4 DIY Organic Hair Oils For Soft And Shiny Hair; Here's How You Prepare Them

Natural ingredients are best for hair as they make them shiny and soft. You can find many magical ingredients in your kitchen, to prepare your homemade oils that will make your hair look glorious and gorgeous. Application of these hair oils prevents hair fall and strengthens the roots of the hair, which further makes the hair long and strong.

Following DIY Hair oils will help you keep your hair in good condition and enhance the beauty of your hair.

1. Lavender and coconut hair oil: Lavender and coconut oil prove to be effective in hair growth as well as in strengthening hair roots. You can make this oil very easily. Mix one drop of lavender oil with ten drops of coconut oil now apply this mixture to your hair and massage the hair with light hands for 15 minutes and shampoo after half an hour.

2. Peppermint and Almond Oil: Peppermint and Almond Oil are two magical ingredients for hair. To make this hair oil mix ten drops of almond oil with one drop of peppermint oil. Now apply the mixture with light hands all over your hair. You can also fill it out and keep it for further use also.

3. Jasmine and Jojoba Hair Oil: To prepare this oil mix one drop of jasmine oil and ten drops of jojoba oil and apply it to your hair. Massage it well and keep it for 20 mins then wash it off with a mild shampoo.

4. Aloe Vera Oil: Aloe vera has numerous benefits. It helps prevent hair fall and dandruff and also treats dry scalp. To make this oil, take half a cup of aloe vera gel and mix it with half a cup of coconut oil. Then heat the mixture on a low flame for 5 to 7 mins and later when it cools down mix 5 drops of rosemary essential oil into it. Store this oil in a glass bottle for 2 weeks before you start using it.

