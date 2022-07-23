4 Easy Exercises For Diabetes Patients to Control Blood Sugar Levels

Regular exercise and Yoga can help to control blood sugar levels in diabetes patients.

Diabetes cases are increasing these days across the world due to multiple factors. The diabetes cases are increasing due to unhealthy lifestyle choices coupled with high sugar diet and lack of exercise. Hectic work schedules and high stress levels also increase the risk of diabetes among a large number of individuals. According to a recent report of the International Diabetes Federation, around 537 million adults between the age group of 20 to 79 years are living with diabetes worldwide.

While the statistics are alarming, a healthier lifestyle and a workout regime can help in controlling the disease to a large extent. Here are four simple exercises you can easily follow to control blood sugar levels.

Walking

Walking has several health benefits and it’s extremely helpful for diabetic individuals to regulate blood sugar levels in the body. Either you can go outside for a walk or, if not possible, you can still walk on your terrace. Regular walking helps in maintaining blood pressure and blood sugar levels in all diabetes patients, especially among type-2 diabetes patients.

Swimming

Swimming is a cardio exercise, which can be enjoyed as a leisure activity to stay fit. You can try aquatic activities like Aqua-Zumba, Aqua-Yoga and water aerobics among others to put very little stress on your joints and give your heart, lungs and muscles a workout. Swimming increases insulin sensitivity and aids weight loss in diabetic individuals. Swimming also reduces risk of heart diseases in diabetes patients.

Yoga

For type 2 diabetic patients, yoga will help in lowering the blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Yoga also helps in reducing weight and it improves sleep quality. Yoga can improve both physical and mental health among diabetic individuals. It’s wise to practice yoga under the supervision of a trained professional for effective results.

Cycling

Many studies have established that cycling helps to reduce blood sugar levels in diabetes patients. Regular cycling helps in exercise of joints and hence reduces join pains, especially around ankle and knee joints. Cycling also helps in reducing weight, which is quite important for diabetic individuals.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

