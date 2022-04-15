4 Easy Mantras to Get You Darker, Long-Lasting Colour of Mehendi

It’s the season of weddings, and who doesn’t like the hands with some beautiful mehndi on them? Functions like Haldi, Sangeet, and Mehndi are celebrated with great pomp. Majorly, the mehndi ceremony is a very special function for a bride. From the design of the mehndi to the writing of the name of the groom, the bride takes care of almost everything to perfection.

So let’s tell you some common mistakes we usually make while applying mehndi. Avoiding these mistakes will make your mehndi darker and long-lasting.

Keep track of time

Whether you are applying your mehndi for a wedding or any other occasion, keep in mind that mehndi should be applied a day or two before the function. Because it usually takes around 24 to 48 hours to get the full colour of the mehndi. Do not keep henna on your hands for more than 6-7 hours. Keeping the Mehendi for hours doesn’t darken the colour.

Do not let the henna dry

Many people apply henna and leave it just like that. The henna, then, starts drying and falling. Keep applying the solution of lemon juice and sugar to the mehndi with the help of a cotton ball for some time. You can take clove smoke to make the colour of mehndi completely dark.

Apply desi ghee

After drying the henna, once you remove it and wash your hands, the process does not end here. After removing the henna, do not forget to apply lukewarm desi ghee or balm on the hands to make the mehndi last for a long time. After applying henna, avoid waxing or shaving on that part.

Take care of Mehndi like this

Before applying henna, it is important to clean the skin and apply moisturiser. This way, there won’t be any effect of chemicals on your skin. Try to minimise the use of soap on the hands to keep the colour long-lasting.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

