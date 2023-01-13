4 Easy Solutions In Which You Can Deal With Overly Possessive Partners

It is absolutely common for people to be a little possessive about their partners in a relationship. But as the relationship progresses, the level of possessiveness can sometimes become too much which may be a deal breaker. There can be various reasons for these negative feelings like the past emotional baggage of your partner. This can be sorted out only if both partners work together on resolving these issues. According to webmd, these are the solutions for managing feelings like jealousy and over possessiveness in a relationship before it gets too overwhelming.

Trying reassuring the partner

Instead of getting mad and saying awful things in a fit of anger, have a conversation with your partner. Possessiveness is mainly because of insecurity, so talk to your partner nicely and discuss what exactly they are uncomfortable about. Be mature, don’t get irritable, and reassure them that they have nothing to get worried about.

Go for couple therapy

Therapy is another best way to cure the problem of possessiveness in a relationship. Consulting with a certified therapist or counsellor may help partners explore and address the cause of these feelings. There may be a traumatizing past which is causing your partner to suffer from the fear of remaining alone.

Try to avoid situations that could lead to unjustified suspicions

Yes, dealing with a partner who suffers from jealousy can be difficult but it should not reach to a point where unjustified suspicions seep in relationships. For avoiding these suspicions, don’t hesitate to make a minor adjustment or two which can make your partner feel at peace. But remember that it should not extend beyond a certain limit.

Focus on present

In many cases where partners are suffering from over possessiveness, there are chances that they might get tensed after thinking of the future. Make them realize the futility of these thoughts and advise them to enjoy the present moments. In this way, the relationship will be more fruitful.

