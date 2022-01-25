4 Easy Tips to Ensure Taste and Fragrance of Your Spices Remain Intact

Indian cuisines are famous for the spices we add and give them a distinct taste. And we all know that there’s a wide array of spices used in Indian households, and therefore storing them is also something we have to take care of. These spices should be kept in a way that their fragrance and taste remain the same throughout the year.

So, today we are going to learn how to store spices for a year and ensure that their taste and fragrance remain intact.

Use of airtight box

It is necessary to keep spices in an airtight box or container to preserve them for a year. You can keep the spices in a glass vessel or in an iron box to save them from direct contact with air.

Keep them in a dark area

Spices should always be protected from direct sunlight, especially if we want to keep their smell intact. It is further advised to keep spices in a dark place in the kitchen or storeroom. This will help you preserve spices for a long time.

Protect from moisture

Excess moisture can cause damage to your kitchen spices, so it becomes very important to store them at a place where moisture is not present. Whenever you open the jar, make sure that your hands and spoon are dry. Else, the jar will catch fungus and spoil your spices.

Do not store for a long time

Even if the spices are stored in an airtight jar for a long time, you will still notice a change in their taste and fragrance. So, it’s important to use these spices as per your taste within a year.

