4 Easy Ways to Reduce Digital Eye Strain

There is no denying the fact that being part of the digital age has made us all severely addicted to screens. While we try to limit our children from having excess screen time, digital eye strain among adults is also very common. From working on a computer or a laptop, or watching TV while relaxing to simply texting a friend, we are surrounded by digital devices that lead to a significant rise in the digital eye strain. This is worrisome as the digital devices emit short high-energy waves, which can penetrate the eyes and may result in retinal cell damage. Therefore, here are a few ways you can reduce the digital eye strain:

Adjust the lighting

Nowadays, every touch screen phone comes with a feature of an eye comfort shield, selecting which sets the lighting of your device in a manner that is relaxing for your eyes. Apart from phones, laptops and television sets come with a feature of adjusting the brightness and contrast. Having a customised setting may be easier for your eyes.

Take eye break

Be it binge-watching or working, we are habitual of continuously focusing on the screen, which can severely strain our eyes. What you can do is, instead of finishing the entire web series in one single day, you can take pauses in between. Even while working, remember to take breaks for your eyes. For instance, take a power nap that might further relax your mind and eyes.

Blink often to refresh your eyes

Blinking produces tears that moisten and refreshes our eyes. Researchers have found out that people blink less while they’re reading or watching. To relax your eyes, sit back with the eyes wide open and blink ten times quickly.

Keep distance between eyes and screen

Make sure that you are able to see everything on your phone screen from a distance of 16 to 18 inches. A one-arm distance must be there between your eyes and your monitor. This is considered a safe distance for both our visual and neck comfort.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.