4 Factors That Can Impact The Health And Growth of Your Child’s Bones

Being a parent can feel overwhelming at times. From looking after your child’s eating, and sleeping to their everyday habits, there are innumerable responsibilities that a parent has to take up to ensure their child is being brought up in a healthy environment. One of the health aspects that is often overlooked by parents is their child’s bone health.

Annual health checkups and diet aren’t enough to ensure your child’s healthy upbringing. One also needs to monitor their physical activity and help in proper bone development, including bone density and strength. Not only does good bone health prevent fractures and add strength, but it also can help prevent osteoporosis later in life.

Bones change continuously - At every new stage of life, new bones are formed. A number of things affect bone strength in the process of change. Here are some of the factors that affect bone health and strength:

Calcium intake – A diet with low calcium content can cause its deficiency, leading to reduced bone density. It can also lead to an increased risk of fractures and early bone loss.

Physical activity – It is important to be physically active. If a parent does not pay attention to their kid’s physical activity and allows them to have a sedentary lifestyle, it can lead to developing a higher risk of osteoporosis later in life and make them more prone to fractures.

Certain medications – Every medicine given to your child should be thoroughly talked about with your doctor. Certain medicines have side effects, and they can impact bone health too. One such drug is prednisone, long-term usage of which can damage a child’s bones.

Eating disorders -Children with eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia can experience bone loss. Crohn’s disease and celiac disease, which are a result of eating disorders can reduce the body’s calcium absorption ability.

