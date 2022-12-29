4 Health Benefits of Ardha Chandrasana or Half-moon Yoga Posture

In today’s fast-paced world, stress and anxiety have become a part of our lives. The 9 to 5 job often takes a toll on our bodies as we stay glued to our seats. As a result, it paves the way for several ailments, including body aches, muscle spasms, spondylitis, and neck pain. Hence, we must devote at least 30 minutes to any form of exercise.

It must be tiring to hit the gym after the office. And therefore, what you can do is incorporate yoga asanas into your life. Among the many yoga positions, the Ardha Chandrasana, or Half-moon posture is responsible for having umpteen health benefits. Here are a few reasons why you should practice Ardha Chandrasan every day.

Say goodbye to stress and anxiety:

If you follow Ardha Chandrasana every day, it can enhance blood flow to the brain. It happens because while performing this posture our heads move downward against gravity, which in turn helps in the blood flow to the brain.

In addition, performing the half-moon posture also ensures your body receives an adequate supply of oxygen and other nutrients that red blood cells carry. This also helps to prevent various types of neurological diseases including stress and anxiety.

Eases Constipation

If you suffer from constipation, high time you include the half-moon posture in your everyday exercise. Since your body requires bending while performing Ardha Chandrasan, this physical activity puts extra pressure on your stomach. As a result, it releases stress hormones that improve the digestive system and enhances a smooth bowel movement, necessary for digestion and to get rid of constipation.

Improves cardiovascular health

Ardha Chandrasana is known to open your chest muscles when you bend sideways. As a result, it reduces your risk of getting cardiac arrest, high cholesterol, and stroke. It improves your blood circulation and prevents the accumulation of cholesterol and fat in the body. An enhanced blood flow protects your body from a variety of cardiovascular illnesses.

Enhances flexibility of the spine

If you have a problem with slouching then Ardha Chandrasan will work like a wonder drug for your body. Incorporating this yoga stance once every day will help you attain an upright and rigid posture, without having to hunch. Your spine flexibility visibly gets better, and the uncomfortable stiffness is kept at bay.

