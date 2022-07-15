4 Health Benefits of Pumpkin Seeds And Easy Ways to Include Them in Your Diet

Pumpkin seeds come under the superfood group that are rich in various nutrients. The popularity of pumpkin seeds is not new and they have been recognised for their medicinal properties for hundreds of years. These seeds were used to cure kidney stones, urinary tract, bladder infections, and high blood pressure. Pumpkin seeds are laden with vitamins like B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9, C, E, and K. These seeds can be easily incorporated into your diet and can be highly beneficial.

Here are some advantages of pumpkin seeds for health:

Defends against cancer

As per a report in Science Direct, consumption of pumpkin seeds can lower the risk of developing colorectal, breast, and stomach cancers. This is because pumpkin seeds contain potent antioxidants.

Aids in Diabetes Management

Magnesium is abundant in pumpkin seeds. According to the National Library of Medicine, pumpkin seeds aid in lowering blood sugar which is beneficial for those with diabetes. However, more research is needed to prove this.

Improves Sleep Quality

Pumpkin seeds contain the amino acid that can promote good sleep. These seeds are packed with tryptophan, zinc and magnesium — all of which help in regulating the sleep cycle. Before bed, eat about 1 g of pumpkin seeds to improve sleep.

Strengthens Bones

According to the National Library of Medicine, Magnesium helps bones grow stronger. Healthy magnesium levels are essential for blood pressure, blood sugar, heart, and bone health. Pumpkin seeds even reduce the chances of bone fractures.

Ways to use pumpkin seeds in your diet:

Garnish your smoothies with it Mix them into yoghurt or cereal Add some extra crunch to a salad Bake them into cookies

Disclaimer: The aforementioned information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts.

