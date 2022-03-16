4 Healthy and Tasty Summer Recipes for Diabetics

For diabetic people and also people who suffer from hypertension, foods which have a cooling effect, and have a hydrating effect ought to be a priority. It would be best to consume fresh fish, low-starch vegetables, and fruit. Let’s have a look at certain recipes which would be ideal:

Cucumber Tomato Salad With Chickpeas and Feta

Chickpeas are rich in fibre and cucumbers are a natural hydrating agent. When it is combined with low-fat feta cheese and tomatoes, you have a meal that helps nourish your body and replenish it with the necessary vitamins without increasing your blood sugar level. Just mix the ingredients and sprinkle feta cheese on them lightly, and you have a wholesome meal.

Moong and methi cheela

In order to make this, you need 1 cup whole green gram, three green chillies, roughly chopped ginger, and 1/2 cup of roughly chopped fenugreek. Apart from this, you also need salt, gram flour, cumin seeds, and asafoetida. 1 tbsp besan (Bengal gram flour)

Advertisement

First, combine the green chillies, moong sprouts, ginger, and ½ a cup of water. Throw it in the mixer to make a smooth blend. After that, add besan, fenugreek leaves, and salt and mix well. Heat one tablespoon of oil and put in the cumin seeds. Then roll out the mixture on a pan and fry the thin, crispy pancakes and serve hot.

Bitter Gourd Paratha

For this, you need 3/4 cup whole wheat flour, salt, and 1 tablespoon of oil. For the stuffing, you need 1 tbsp tamarind (imli), one cup of finely chopped bitter gourd, one tablespoon fennel seeds, half a cup of finely chopped onions, chilli powder, garam masala, and salt. Also, add in some chopped coriander leaves to taste.

First, you need to combine all the ingredients and knead them into a soft dough using enough water. Then prepare the stuffing by combining the bitter gourd with tamarind and a cup of water. Strain the mixture and keep it aside. Afterward, heat oil in a non-stick pan and heat the fennel seeds. Add onions and cook for two minutes. Then add the previous bitter gourd mixture, mix well and cook on a medium flame for five minutes.

Lastly, add coriander. When it’s done, put the cooked mix into the dough balls and roll them out into flatbreads. Roast them on a pan and you have the parathas ready!

Chilled Avocado Zucchini Soup

Both avocado and zucchini are very good for the body. To prepare this tasty and healthy soup, you need avocado, olive oil, onion, zucchini, garlic, vegetable stock, mint, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. First, saute the zucchini well. Once this is done, mix in the avocado and mint, stir it a bit, throw in some mint and the soup is ready.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.