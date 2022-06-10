4 Healthy Tips to Keep Your Scalp Health in Check

With every changing season our hair care routine changes and with that we tend to spend a large amount of money at the salon. Although having a proper hair care routine is essential, it is equally important to protect our scalp. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that most of the time your scalp health is responsible for the issues that are being faced by your hair.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, our scalp houses about 1,00,000 follicles. Unfortunately, all this time when we should have looked for the ideal products for our scalp, we were running after fancy hair products. The health of your hair is completely dependent on the condition of your scalp. While scalp problems differ from person to person, some common issues include scalp dryness, flakiness, irritation, and excessive itching.

Here are a few tips to keep the scalp health in check:

Know your scalp

The first and foremost step should be to get aware of the type of your scalp. You must know the problems that your scalp has been facing to be able to find the right cure for it.

Oiling

Time and again, we have been told that oiling is extremely important to keep our hair healthy. If you are someone who is facing flakiness and dryness then this should be your go-to step. In fact, you must practice it religiously before shampooing your hair.

Shampoo for scalp

This is one of the most common mistakes. While we are well aware that we must apply shampoo on our scalp and not hair, we rarely pay attention to our scalp problems. We must be clear about one rule in our head, our shampoo should always be addressing our scalp issues, while our conditioner should be bought as per hair texture. Also, instead of scrubbing your scalp, massage it while you shampoo your hair.

Consult expert

While some of the concerns you can address at home, severe cases must be attended to by a dermatologist. It is recommended to visit the dermatologist after every few months to closely assess the progress of the condition of your scalp.

