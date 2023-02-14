As Valentine’s Day approaches, it presents an opportunity to celebrate the special relationships in your life - from romantic partners to lifelong friends. Especially for the latter, it’s the perfect time to put together a modern spin on the classic girl’s night in and throw a Galentine’s bash with your besties. Here are some tips to throw a Galentine’s Night to remember.

Host a Make-Your-Own-Cocktail night: Throw open your home bar to your friends as you each brew up a variety of personal favorite cocktails. This modern twist on the classic potluck night is a popular trend in 2023, and makes your choice of drinks that much more personal and exciting. For the more novice mixologists, stock up on some delicious cocktail mixers like the new BACARDÍ MIX’R range, available in two flavors; Long Island Tea and Mojito, which easily let you create some unique bar-style cocktails.

Break Out Some Classic Party Games: Party games are a great way to set the mood of a night, getting everyone talking and roaring with laughter. From high stakes Monopoly to the all-time classic Uno, start your party on a fun note with a few rounds of your favorite games.

Get your Guests Crooning with Karaoke: As Cyndi Lauper tells us, Girls Just Want to Have Fun, and nothing ensures that at a party better than the magic of karaoke. Whether your audience is retro partygoers singing together to Backstreet Boys, or hip Gen Z-ers belting out Taylor Swift hits by heart, a karaoke setup is sure to turn up the energy of your Galentine’s party and let you rock out to your heart’s content.

Host a Movie Marathon: A movie marathon is an essential part of any sleepover, and you can never go wrong with a platter of delectable snacks and throwing on a feel-good romcom or a midnight horror movie to enjoy with your friends. Whether you find a new favorite ‘couple goals’ pairing; or discover which of your gals is easily spooked - this is sure to lead to some memorable moments and new inside jokes.

