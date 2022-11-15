4 Kinds of Jewellery To Wear This Wedding Season

With all the holiday festivities over, we welcome the wedding months ahead with enthusiasm and happiness. Every year, this season calls for a wardrobe update to incorporate trends and styles, specially in jewellery, because no look is complete without those exquisite pearls and diamonds. This season, trends in jewellery are tilting towards layering, exquisite rings, delicate bracelets and diamonds. If you’re looking for inspiration to nail your outfit this shaadi season, we have the perfect answer for you. Aanchal Jain, Founder, Izzari Jewells shares some jewellery suggestions to wear and channel your inner glam.

Layering neckpieces for effect

Layering necklaces is in vogue this year. If you’re wearing a dress with a deep V-neck, one can go for a longer neckpiece. When donning a high neck dress, choose a shorter layered necklace. The layered necklace, which comes in gold or rose gold finishes, gives your outfit a fashionable appearance and is a fantastic choice for young girls.

Cocktail Rings for the Glam

Cocktail rings are a fantastic way to stand out during the wedding season. Wearing a variety of colourful cocktail rings can always make your hands look better, whether you’re a bride or a bridesmaid. Can be made to order with any desired stone colour, including emerald, ruby, and sapphire.

Medley diamond necklaces

A medley diamond necklace will make heads turn at any wedding. Teardrop medley necklaces are also in trend and an apt choice for a wedding function, whether an engagement, a cocktail party, or a wedding. An amazing addition to your wardrobe.

Trail bracelets are Stylish

Wear your bracelet in one hand, and a trail bracelet in the other for a refined appearance. Delicate bracelets adorned with numerous cut diamonds will be a class act. Trail bracelets are available in a variety of shapes, including triangles, squares, and circles. It might be a fantastic choice for any wedding-related event.

