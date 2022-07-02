4 Looks of Disha Patani That You Might Love To Recreate

Disha Patani, who is currently on the promotional spree for her much-awaited movie Ek Villain 2, is also known to be a fashionista. She often serves her fans and followers with stunning and sizzling looks through her social media accounts. If you are looking for fashion inspiration, here are a few looks from Disha Patani’s wardrobe that you might love to recreate.

Ethnic never goes wrong

A quick look through Disha’s Instagram feed and this ethnic look of her just speaks elegance. For any family function or any traditional event, this look is perfect. Disha pulled the yellow chikankari Anarkali with elegance. The Anarkali has a deep back and hugs her curves perfectly. She added a pair of Indian statement earrings and rings for the complete look.

Peppy party look

Neither too subtle nor too overboard, this stunning red dress is perfect for crashing a party. Disha looks ravishing as always. It has a V neckline and a thigh-high slit on the left, showing her perfect toned leg. She went for a glam make-up look with red lipstick.

Denim time

It is all upon you if you prefer clean denim or distressed ones, this fashion piece can never be out of fashion. Disha Patani carries this look with a lot of oomph. She opted for a black sweetheart neck top and distressed boyfriend denim. She accessorised the outfit with a gold chain wrapped around her waist.

Casual day

Not in a mode to dress up and want to have a casual yet stylish look, jeans and top are everyone’s go-to choice. The actress donned a nude crop top and black pair of denim for the casual look. Disha added brown sneakers and a waist sling bag.

Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s l Ek Villian 2. The film also features John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is all set for theatrical release on July 29, this year.

