4 Looks That Prove Sara Ali Khan Is a Trendsetter Like No Other

Sara Ali Khan is a trendsetter for the younger generation. From her casual outfits to ethnic wear, to slaying in haute couture designer wear, she can do it all effortlessly. The star kid has made a place for herself in the industry with the choices of her movies and has left everyone impressed with her impeccable style statement. Recently, the actress uploaded a photo from an outdoor shoot and she looked absolutely stunning.

The Kedarnath actress slipped into a stunning black and red David Koma dress which was adorned with silver sequins on the neckline and featured corset-fitting with a long bodycon skirt and thigh-high slit. Sara flaunted her décolletage and toned legs. She captioned her photo, “Smug as a ladybug." To seal her look, she opted for tie-up black stilettos.

Here are three more times when the actress dished out fashion inspiration.

Sara’s date-worthy outfit is chic and perfect and brings out candy cane vibes. The mini dress features red and white stripes. She chose dewy makeup with subtle eye makeup, highlighted cheeks, kohled eyes, and nude lip colour. To accessorise her look, she wore ear studs and rings.

Sara Ali Khan dazzled in this shimmery outfit. In the photo, the Love Aaj Kal actress donned a strapless bodycon mini dress. The dress featured golden sequins throughout and made her glow like a diva. She opted for subtle yet smokey eyes, eyebrows on fleek, and glossy lips. She sported a pair of yellow stilettos to round off her look.

Sara looked ravishing in this black dress from the shelves of Safiaa. The simple yet classic black dress features an off-shoulder detail and a bodycon fit which accentuates her toned body.

