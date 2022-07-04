4 Mind Tricks for Losing Weight

We are already aware that inducing exercise in our daily routine and eating nutritious food is essential to leading a healthy lifestyle. Most people relapse into their bad habits after attaining their goal, while some fall back during the procedure. The reason why this happens is a result of the way we think. We tend to believe that losing weight is all about starving and pushing ourselves to work out more than what our body needs. Worry not! Here are some of the mental hacks one can adopt in order to stay motivated:

Often look at yourself in the mirror: According to Lifehack, looking at yourself in the mirror will help you judge yourself objectively and motivate you to keep your diet in check.

Reduce your eating pace: Many studies have reported that people who eat slowly are comparatively skinner than the ones who eat fast because eating quickly prevents your brain from having enough time to coordinate with your stomach. The signal from the brain to the stomach takes around 15-20 minutes to reach. Therefore, eating in less than 10 minutes can cause you to eat more than you intended to.

Never skip breakfast: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and skipping it can slow down our metabolism. Studies state consistently skipping breakfast is been linked to higher rates of obesity.

Avoid mid-night snacking: Sometimes it’s not about what you eat, but when you eat and eating at midnight is never a good idea. To fix this, you can command your mind not to eat anything after dinner. In case when you’re really hungry, make sure to reach out for something small.

