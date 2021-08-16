4 Myths Related to Periods; Know the Truth

It is very important to clear the myths regarding periods. Usually, it is considered bad or wrong to talk about menstruation in a public place. Such beliefs can become an issue for young women. Like any other health issue, girls should be encouraged to speak about periods. Another major problem is that there are many myths associated with menstruation. Almost all of them have no scientific basis and we are told to accept them because our grandmothers believed in them. Here, we will talk about some myths related to periods and try to debunk them

Period blood means dirty blood: Period blood is not rejected blood and neither it releases any kind of toxins of the body. Although it is true that it contains some amount of blood, uterine tissue, mucus lining and bacteria but that does not make it dirty blood and can not be called so.

Having periods for four days is right: Every woman can have a different period cycle. It completely depends on the woman’s health.

Avoid sour food items: Some women avoid eating sour food items during periods but there is no scientific data to say you can’t do so. However, it is important for women to take a healthy and balanced diet during periods.

Do not wash your head during periods: Menstruation has nothing to do with bathing, washing head or personal grooming.

It is very important for every woman to know the truth behind every myth about period. Once better informed, women will be able to take better care of themselves.

