4 Out-Of-The-Box Things to Try This Wedding Season

Weddings, apart from being a sacred union of two people, is also an avenue for friends and family to join each other and celebrate happiness. Here is a list of four things you can try this wedding season that will make you a trend-setter in your social circle.

A tech twist

Indulgence, fun, and friends are essential parts of a wedding party. A central part of weddings is the bachelor or bachelorette party. This wedding season, give your parties a tech-twist with iGaming. Dmitry Belianin, CCO, Parimatch International, says, “Weddings, apart from being a traditional social gathering, are a leisure and entertainment avenue for guests. iGaming adds a layer of thrill to the theme of indulgence and fun.”

Capture it light & bright

Special occasions are all about creating memories for a lifetime. Hence, it’s important to capture those moments, in a splendid manner, be it through videos or photographs. Capturing the right frames is an art, which can be executed with SIGMA’s Art Lens series like the SIGMA 35mm F/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens and SIGMA 85mm F1.4 DG DN Art Lens. A must-try this wedding season is SIGMA fp lens for wedding photography, it is the world’s smallest and lightest mirrorless digital camera with a full-frame image sensor. Let the weight be on the wedding fun side and not the lens.

Travel luggage-free

Huge stacks of luggage are synonymous with weddings, especially destination weddings. Standing in queues to check-in baggage, then waiting near the conveyor belt, and not to forget the fear of getting your suitcases misplaced – all adds to the existing stress of the wedding preparation. Well, not anymore. “Planning and execution with excess luggage and guests arriving and departing at the airport can be very stressful. Services like CarterX are essential in providing escorted assistance at airports. It takes the load off the shoulders and provides a luxurious yet affordable, baggage-free travel experience across all major airports in India”, chips in Harsha Vardhan, CEO & Co-Founder, CarterX.

Try new flavors

It is not uncommon to find India’s delights in a myriad of drinks, as well as mouthwatering liqueurs. Kunal Patel, MD, Monika Alcobev Limited, shares must-try items at your wedding bar. “Tequila is a must-try, from ordinary shots to straightforward drinks such as Tequila & Tonic. Try the new 1800 Anejo Tequila for winter weddings. Try the Bush Rums tropical citrus or their passion fruit and guava-flavoured rum, or serve Cuba Libre with Viva el Ron Cuban rum. Serve Irish whiskeys, Rye Whiskeys from America, or Lucifer’s Gold, a devil’s mixture of bourbon and scotch and different gins. You can also serve some Choya Umeshu, a Umeshu liqueur that has been winning hearts across the nation.”

