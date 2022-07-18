4 Places To Explore In Bengaluru During Monsoon Season

The much-awaited monsoon has finally made a touchdown in the country, and we can’t be feeling any more relieved. Needless to say, nature feels alive with the onset of the rainy season, and our senses are aroused by the earthy scent of wet mud. If you live nearby Bengaluru, then what better time to explore the lengths and breadths of India’s Silicon Valley. Karnataka’s capital is well known for its captivating parks and enthralling nightlife. So, let’s dive deep into some of the interesting locations in the city:

Ulsoor Lake

The biggest lake in Bengaluru, Ulsoor Lake or Halasuru Lake, is one of the most picturesque locations in the city. You can witness mesmerizing sunsets from this spot and can relish boating in Ulsoor Lake. If you have enough time then you can also visit the largest Gurudwara, Sri Guru Singh Sabha in the city, which is located nearby.

Lalbagh Botanical Garden

If you are interested in flora, then this place is honestly heaven for you. Lalbagh botanical garden in Bengaluru is an internationally renowned centre for botanical artwork and the conservation of plants. Stretching over 240 acres in the heart of the city, Lalbagh is home to 1,854 species of plants.

ISKCON Temple

Bangalore’s ISKCON temple sees a massive rush every evening. Tucked in Rajajinagar, this temple is one of the largest in the city. This place is also known for its active involvement in social causes.

Church Street



Church Street in Bangalore is one of the busiest streets and has many music shops, bookstores, brand stores, eateries and some of the oldest in the city. If you’re a foodie or a shopaholic, you must visit Church street for a fun evening.

