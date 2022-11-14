4 Potato Dishes That You Definitely Need To Try

Potatoes are versatile vegetables which are an integral part of almost every cuisine on the planet. Baked, mashed, or fried, there is no wrong way to cook potatoes, they are the epitome of comfort one desires to have every week. If you are a potato lover (we don’t know anyone who isn’t), trying to find a new recipe that satisfies your hunger and soul can be tricky.

If you need some inspiration on how to cook potatoes for your next craving, then try whipping up one of these flavour-packed dishes to switch things up in the most delicious way.

Lemony Greek Potatoes

Lemony Greek Potatoes are among one the most delicious recipes that one should definitely try. They are cooked in a heavily flavoured lemon broth that delivers a mouth-watering taste. It is considered one of the most delicious accompaniments for traditional Greek roast chicken, grilled lamb, and kebabs. If you haven’t tried it yet, you must.

Topped Baked Potatoes

Topped or Loaded Baked Potatoes should definitely be on your list. To make this tempting potato recipe, you need to have a baked potato, a bit of olive oil, and some kosher salt. Go for toppings like sour cream, minced chives, crumbled bacon, chopped jalapeno, cauliflower florets, and crab meat dressed in lemon juice. You can adjust the toppings to your liking.

Roast Garlic Mashed Potatoes

This ultimate comfort food makes you feel full and satisfies your cravings. Take garlic, olive oil, potatoes, butter, milk, salt, and pepper to make this delicious food recipe. This is one of the best meals that you will ever serve to the table.

Vegan Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

Rich roasted sweet potatoes filled with avocado and black beans are not just delectable but are also pretty healthy. This recipe is smothered in a creamy lime-cashew and cilantro dressing. It is a protein-packed vegan sweet potato salad recipe that will feed you nutrients and taste as good as it is good for your health.

