4 Quick Tips to Get Rid of Strawberry Legs Post Shaving

People frequently witness small dotted bumps, specifically on their legs, and wonder if they are a result of shaving. This condition is called ‘strawberry skin’. It is caused by the dirt that collects around the pores, and not by shaving.

Pooja Nagdev, an aromatherapist, cosmetologist, and the founder of Inatur explains black dots on the skin appear due to ingrown hair and open pores. “Though the upper layer of skin can have such appearances for a variety of reasons, if the pores appear black and look like the seeds on strawberries, you’re most likely suffering from this skin condition,” she says as per a report in Indian Express. The expert adds that it is not a serious condition, but occurs when pores become clogged with oil and dirt. People may experience this after a shave as the pores open up and get exposed to air which turns them black.

Four ways to get rid of strawberry skin:

1: Apply Moisturiser:

Strawberry skin is prone to dryness and thus you should apply moisturiser to treat it. The aromatherapist says you should massage the area gently with cold cream or a body lotion right after taking a shower. It will hydrate your skin and help you get rid of the dirt around the pores.

2. Shave correctly:

It is important to shave correctly. The type of razor you use also plays a huge role in causing dryness and sensitivity, thus you should avoid using harsh razors.

3. Start using an epilator:

Waxing and shaving cause folliculitis which is why it is recommended to start using an epilator. Epilator is a rotating device that pulls out the hair from the roots and helps in avoiding clogged pores.

4. Exfoliating:

Exfoliating is an essential step in your skincare routine, especially when your skin has blackheads. Scrub your skin properly with a loofah while you’re showering and moisturise your skin post it to close the open pores. Doing so will help you achieve smoother skin.

