4 Rum And Brandy Based Winter Cocktails You Must Try
1-MIN READ

4 Rum And Brandy Based Winter Cocktails You Must Try

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 07:29 IST

New Delhi, India

From classic hot toddies to innovative twists on old favorites, there is something for everyone

Nothing beats sipping on a warm cocktail after a long day in the cold. Here's a collection of delicious winter cocktails to warm you up from the inside out

 The nip in the air is not going anywhere soon. The chill in the air calls for warm and comforting drinks. Nothing beats sipping on a warm cocktail after a long day in the cold. We bring you a collection of delicious and easy-to-make winter cocktails to warm you up from the inside out. From classic hot toddies to innovative twists on old favorites, there is something for everyone. So, grab a shaker, mix up a warm drink, and cozy up by the fire. Cheers! 

Rum Old-Fashioned

Ingredients:

  • 50 ml 1965 Premium XXX Rum
  • Few dashes of orange bitters
  • 1 tbs of sugar syrup
  • Ice
  • Strip of orange peel to garnish

Preparations:

Step 1 – Put half the rum, the sugar syrup and bitters in a mixing glass. Add ice cubes and stir slowly until the outside of the glass feels cold.

Step 2 – Add rest of the rum and a few more ice cubes, then stir gently.

Step 3 – Garnish with the strip of orange peel and enjoy. 

Hot Butter Rum

Ingredients

  • 2 slice butter
  • 1 tsp brown sugar
  • 1 tsp Nutmeg
  • Vanilla extract
  • 8 oz of 1965 Spirit of Victory Rum

Preparation:

Step 1 – In a glass, pour butter, sugar and nutmeg, whisk till it is mixed properly

Step 2 – Add vanilla extract and rum and mix it again

Step 3 – Your drink is ready to be served 

Morpheus Royale

 Ingredients

  • 5 ounce Morpheus Brandy
  • 1 cup black coffee
  • 1 tsp brown sugar
  • Double cream
  • Coffee Beans

Preparation:

Step 1 – In 1 cup of hot black coffee, stir sugar and Morpheus Brandy

Step 2 – Gently pour cream on top of the coffee

Step 3 – Garnish it with coffee beans

Morpheus Lumumba

Ingredients:

  • 5 ounces Morpheus Brandy
  • 1-ounce chocolate milk
  • 1 tsp cocoa powder
  • Chocolate shavings

Preparations:

Step 1 – Pour Morpheus Brandy and chocolate milk into a glass and mix it well

Step 2 – Add cocoa powder

Step 3 – Garnish with chocolate shavings

