The nip in the air is not going anywhere soon. The chill in the air calls for warm and comforting drinks. Nothing beats sipping on a warm cocktail after a long day in the cold. We bring you a collection of delicious and easy-to-make winter cocktails to warm you up from the inside out. From classic hot toddies to innovative twists on old favorites, there is something for everyone. So, grab a shaker, mix up a warm drink, and cozy up by the fire. Cheers!
Rum Old-Fashioned
Ingredients:
- 50 ml 1965 Premium XXX Rum
- Few dashes of orange bitters
- 1 tbs of sugar syrup
- Ice
- Strip of orange peel to garnish
Preparations:
Step 1 – Put half the rum, the sugar syrup and bitters in a mixing glass. Add ice cubes and stir slowly until the outside of the glass feels cold.
Step 2 – Add rest of the rum and a few more ice cubes, then stir gently.
Step 3 – Garnish with the strip of orange peel and enjoy.
Hot Butter Rum
Ingredients
- 2 slice butter
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp Nutmeg
- Vanilla extract
- 8 oz of 1965 Spirit of Victory Rum
Preparation:
Step 1 – In a glass, pour butter, sugar and nutmeg, whisk till it is mixed properly
Step 2 – Add vanilla extract and rum and mix it again
Step 3 – Your drink is ready to be served
Morpheus Royale
Ingredients
- 5 ounce Morpheus Brandy
- 1 cup black coffee
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- Double cream
- Coffee Beans
Preparation:
Step 1 – In 1 cup of hot black coffee, stir sugar and Morpheus Brandy
Step 2 – Gently pour cream on top of the coffee
Step 3 – Garnish it with coffee beans
Morpheus Lumumba
Ingredients:
- 5 ounces Morpheus Brandy
- 1-ounce chocolate milk
- 1 tsp cocoa powder
- Chocolate shavings
Preparations:
Step 1 – Pour Morpheus Brandy and chocolate milk into a glass and mix it well
Step 2 – Add cocoa powder
Step 3 – Garnish with chocolate shavings
