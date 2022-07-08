4 Things to Keep In Mind In Order To Stay Fit Post 40

Fitness has no age restrictions. However, our bodies change as we age, so it’s critical to combine smarter and safer training methods with healthy diets in our lifestyle in order to achieve our fitness goals. If you are in your 40s, you might have noticed that the exercises you used to do some years back don’t appear easy when you age.

Here are a few things that one needs to do to stay fit post-40:

Focus on flexibility: Stretching before working out multiplies our flexibility, which is why one must stretch for 10-20 minutes post-workout to prevent themselves from any sidelining injury. Know your limits: Looking at younger people lifting weight might tempt you to do the same but that might be risky for you. Focus on exercises with a large range of motion, medium-rep and medium-weight like kettlebells, swimming, yoga and barbell exercises. Be mindful of your diet: Don’t starve yourself to stay fit and healthy because your body isn’t the way it was in your 20s. Eat proper food with the right balance of veggies, whole grains and fruits as it will help in keeping you strong and energised. Also, make sure that you’re consuming the right amount of nutrients from food, protein powders or supplements. Don’t forget to warm up: Our muscles tend to get stiffer and more prone to damage as we age. It’s time to start taking warm-ups seriously and do them regularly like workouts. However, make sure that your warm-ups are of light motion.

