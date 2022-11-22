4 Times Sara Ali Khan Styled Her Outfits With Quirky and Statement Handbags

Sara Ali Khan has been inspiring millions of fans with her Gen-Z yet traditionally rooted fashion aesthetics. Ever since her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, the actor has been making her way to the top of the film industry. Besides her stellar wardrobe collection, Sara is a proud owner of quirky and chic bags that always complement her outfit. Bringing together luxury and eccentric bags is Sara’s way of reminding us how carrying an indispensable essential can also enhance the look of your outfit.

Sara Ali Khan complemented her graphic multi-coloured athleisure outfit with Calzedonia’s summer bag

In one of her fitness outfits for her pilates classes, the Simmba actress paired up her black muti-coloured graphic t-shirt with black multi-coloured tie-dye shorts. To complete this look she styled her fitness outfit with a neon green, orange and pink Calzedonia summer tote bag and paired it with a pair of brown and black flats.

Sara Ali Khan completed her white chikankari kurta look with her Christian Dior bowling bag

Sara Ali Khan’s this airport look is a great example of maximising your Indian wear basics by adding unique accessories. She went the colour-coordinated route for her flight with a pair of white juttis and silver danglers to round off her kurta set. However, it was her pink coloured bowling bag from Christian Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri collection that added a pop of colour to her outfit.

Sara Ali Khan lit Diwali with her Manish Malhotra lehenga and Louis Vuitton bag

Her lavish Diwali ensemble was the ideal fusion of traditional and chic. The ensemble included a plunging neckline, elbow-length sleeves, and a choli and blouse with extensive gota-patti embroidery made of gold. The outfit was matched with a flowy lehenga skirt covered in gold sequins and gota-patti embroidery. The ensemble was paired up with a mesh dupatta that had the detailing of a heavy gold border, gota-patti embroidery, and sequin.

She completed the appearance with a bold ruby and diamond choker and golden bangles. Lastly, She chose neutral eyeshadow, glossy neutral lips, and kohl-rich eyes for her makeup. To complete her look she carried a gold Louis Vuitton pouch that brought the whole outfit together.

Sara Ali Khan styled her tube beige playsuit with a black Christian Dior handbag

In August, the Kedarnath actress was spotted by the paparazzi in Bastain in Bandra in a bold, confident look. Her outfit consisted of a tube beige coloured playsuit, along with a black Christian Dior handbag and nude high heels. She completed her look with straight hair, beige belt and black statement leather bracelets.

