4 Tips On How to Accessorise Your Regular Salwar Kameez

Whether it’s a casual day out, evening party, wedding or the regular office, salwar kameez is the most versatile outfit that can we worn on all occasions. However, accessorising and styling it differently for each occasion will make heads turn. This winters, accessorize and turn around your regular salwar kameez into a stylish one by following these 4 style tips by Himanshu Wardhan, founder, Thevasa.

Neckline of the kurta

The neck of the kurta plays an important role in the styling of a salwar kameez. If the neck is deep, then a chunky neck piece would be a great choice to lift up the outfit.

You can also style it with long and heavy earrings like chandballis and wear the dupatta right next to the neck to give a finished look to the outfit.

If the neck is high or collared, then accessorize with dressy studs and tie your hair in a slicked ponytail so that the focus is on the face.

You can also ditch earrings all together and layer big chunky pieces on top of the kurta to create a dramatic formal look.

Chokers of course are a great option that can be worn with any kind of outfits- structured or draped.

Nature of the salwar

Dogri Salwaar, Patiala Salwaar, Pakistani Salwaar, Cigarette Pants, Palazzos, Gararas - one is spoilt for choice when it comes to salwars.

If the bottom is big and flouncy, consider styling it with flats like juttis, sandals or block heels like wedge kolhapuris.

When bottoms are sleek, then opt for heels or try styling churidars, or cigarette pants with stilettos.

When choosing a casual look, feel free to team the set with solid colour sneakers. You can also add accessories like pajebs/ anklets and toe rings in case the footwear is open toe. These accessories really take an outfit from drab to fab.

The Sleeves

Sleeves also play a big role in helping you style your look to perfection.

Sleeveless kurtas are best styled with stacked bangles and perhaps even an armband.

Full sleeves are best accessorised with chunky, statement rings.

3/4th or short sleeves can be styled with virtually anything like big statement kadas, lots of bangles, hand harnesses or even statement cocktail rings.

The Bag

Bags play a huge role in completing any look. Potlis and clutches look the best with salwaar kameez. Sling bags also look great in case you are going for a casual funky look. You can either colour block or match it to your outfit.

PRO TIPS

Ensure that the accessories complement the outfit, they should either match or be a complimentary contrast.

Stick to one metallic colour for the accessories. Choose different metallic hues only if the outfit demands it.

One statement piece is more emphatic so invest in accessories that stand out.

Ensure accessories compliment the look rather than competing for attention.

