It’s no secret that makeup can instantly elevate a dull moment, and many of us enjoy putting on a bit of makeup - be it for work, a party, or simply for the pleasure of it. Among the crucial steps in a makeup routine, foundation holds immense significance, as a mistake in this step can mar the entire look. Therefore, selecting the appropriate foundation shade is crucial as it can either make or break your appearance.

However, choosing the perfect foundation is often a challenging task, as it hinges on several factors such as skin tone, skin type, skin condition, among other things.

Ankita Kakkar, makeup artist and educator shares some tips on how to choose the right foundation.

Get the perfect shade of foundation

Getting the right shade of foundation for your skin is quite tricky. Sometimes, we end up choosing either a brighter shade that washes out our skin, whereas else a darker shade can make you look extremely dull. So, it is essential to pick up the right shade by swatching it on your jawline. Applying foundation on your cheeks may not give you the perfect result. Always swatch the foundation on your jawline, as it gives you a fair idea about how the shade would look on your face and neck. A stark difference between your face and neck shade is extremely unpleasant. Also, try out shades that match the natural tone of your skin so that your face does not look like a mask; rather, it will have its own beauty.

Know your skin type

Not every foundation formula is suitable for all skin types. A foundation that works for dry skin will not work for oily skin. If you have dry skin, go for hydration foundations, as they will help in holding up your makeup without making your skin dry or creasing your makeup. Oily skin people can opt for powder foundations as they have the power to absorb excess sebum and shine while giving the face a fresh look throughout. If your skin type is a combination, go for something which does not have a very thick and heavy consistency at the same time, giving you a matte finish to the look.

What is your skin undertone?

Many of us neglect our skin undertone while choosing a foundation. Not just the right shade but the right undertone of your foundation makes a huge difference to your entire makeup. There are two types of undertones warm and cool undertones. If you have a warm undertone, you must opt for yellow or golden-tinge-based foundations, as they will provide a natural look to the face. When you have a cool undertone, go for pink tinge foundations. You can figure out your skin undertone by looking at the veins on the inner side of your wrist. If you have green-toned veins, you have a warm undertone, and if you have blue or purple-based veins, you are cool-toned.

Also Read: Ghee: A Diabetes Superfood You Need in Your Diet

Choose the correct foundation formula

Some foundations are full coverage, while some give you a little coverage. Moreover, the finish of the foundation also varies from matte to dewy. So, check out the foundation before you buy. Be clear about what kind of coverage you are looking for and what finish you want in your foundation. It will be easier for you to pick up the perfect foundation when you have these details in mind.

Keep in mind these amazing tips before you purchase your next foundation and get the flawless makeup look you wished for.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here