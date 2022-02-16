4 Tips to Control Blood Sugar Levels During Winter Season

As the winter season knocks on our doors, we tend to lose resistance to foods that are high in calories and carbs. As a result, chilly days and frosty nights result in our body consuming more than it should, and we do not really keep a check on the nutritional efficiency of our consumption. Moreover, the lack of energy to go outside or even out of our quilts to work out is another contributor.

In such scenarios, it is likely that our body’s compositions of various important nutrients fluctuate. One such fluctuating level is that of blood sugar. Blood sugar levels tend to hike during the winters, which can cause an array of problems, including dreadful diabetes. Therefore, it is important to control the level of blood sugar in our bodies. Here are four ways you can do that.

Controlling Amount is Paramount

The Winter season does increase our appetite, which leads to increased consumption of macronutrients, especially carbohydrates. Carbohydrates have a direct and greatest impact on blood sugar levels. Therefore, it is important to keep control and instill a curb in case the consumption composition derails a tad bit.

Locking Stress is The Key

Although there is no direct and sole impact, multiple studies have surfaced with the same result that stress is a significant contributor towards type-II diabetes. Stress induces the production of cortisol, which, in turn, includes the proliferated production of glucose. This may affect your blood sugar levels substantially.

Work Out To Work it Out

The insulin levels in our body are one of the primary indicators of the blood sugar levels in our body. Indulging in physical activities impacts insulin levels positively and helps the body maintain a healthy level. Even a quick 15-minute workout can affect your glucose level and assist you in leading a healthy lifestyle, even in winters.

Nourishing Diet, Flourishing Lifestyle

It is already established that the winter season is the season of comfort foods. However, giving in to this fact may not lead to a very positive outcome. Therefore, a nourishing plant-based diet can help attain balance in lifestyle for it to flourish even during the chilly days. Tricking the body to consume something healthy and plant-based is a great way to achieve the feat. All you need to do is to drive the craving so that it does not start driving you.

