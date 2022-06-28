4 Tips to Wear Dark Lipstick The Right Way

Lipstick is one makeup accessory that is used by most women. This staple makeup product brightens and glows our look from dull to bright. Various lip colours are in trend. So no one can think of completing their make-up look without lipstick.

But usually, women carry nude or bright-colored lipstick in their go-to bags. Meanwhile, dark shade lipstick is only used for a bold look. Women applying dark shade lipstick have to take care of some things so that their look remains elegant. Here we have those tips:

Exfoliate the lips: If you are going to apply dark lipstick, it is important to remove the dead skin cells from the lips before applying it. For this, you need to exfoliate them with the help of a scrubber. Keep in mind to use a mild scrubber for your lips.

Moisturize the lips: When you are done with exfoliation, immediately apply a good lip balm to regain its moisture. Let us tell you that if the lips remain dry, dark lipstick will not give a good look.

Prepare the base: Now apply a small amount of any lightweight concealer or foundation that matches your skin tone. Apply it all over your lips. This acts as a primer and fills in all cracks and unevenness one might have in their lips.

It also gives your lipstick a smooth and even base. This step prevents your lipstick from bleeding or feathering outside of your lip line.

Line your lips: Before applying dark lipstick, do not forget to make an outline with the help of lip liner matching the lipstick and giving it a good shape.

Apply lipstick: After shaping the lip liner, fill it with lipstick. By doing this, the lipstick remains on the lips for a long time and does not spread. But do not forget to start applying the lipstick from the centre of your upper lip, just below the Cupid’s bow.

While applying dark lipstick, try to keep the eye makeup very light or nude. Whether you are going for an evening or night function, avoid applying shimmer or glitter eye makeup after applying dark lipstick. As the nude makeup enhances the darker lip shade.

