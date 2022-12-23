4 Trends Shaping the Future Of the Men's Grooming Industry

After the muted COVID years, 2022 was the year when the world decided to break free of masks and social isolation. Everyone is now out to have a good time. 2023 will be the year when people will go out more, get dressed up better, and spend more on grooming themselves. In men’s grooming, we are viewing this as the year when niche categories like fine fragrances and skin care will become mainstream. Young men will experiment more with their hair, which is a good sign for hair styling products. Styles like Balayage, the highlighting technique and the mullet haircut are becoming popular among men. Beards will continue to remain popular courtesy Virat Kohli and Leo Messi. The fade beard, closely cropped, will continue to rule. Longish beards are on their way out.

2023 will also be the year when all D2C brands will focus more on expanding their offline presence, while the big FMCG players will experiment with the direct to consumer play. So a lot of action is expected. Thankfully, the Indian economy continues to perform and we see 2023 as a year of hyper growth for us and the men’s grooming industry as a whole. Grooming brands are targeting the rise in the demand for men’s products by impactful launches. The men’s grooming industry is going to have a bright future.

As we move forward to 2023, men’s personal care has been receiving wide-spread attention. Rajat Tuli , Co - founder Ustraa notes down trends for the men’s grooming industry in 2023.

Increasing consciousness amongst male consumers regarding personal wellness and appearance - Skincare issues like acne, and pigmentation are getting searched more than ever; we will see a slew of launches by all the major players. Increasingly, men are investing in themselves to look good, and the stigma that was associated with male grooming and beautification is a thing of the past. This coupled with the internet and social media has led to the launch of men’s grooming D2C brands all over the world, including India. Mens’ grooming brands have been creating products specifically for typical problems that men face. Brands are investing in building robust research and development (R&D) capabilities. Products such as hair growth vitalizer or a face wash with bigger scrub particles for faster exfoliation. New-age consumers, especially Gen-Z, are increasingly choosing products that contain more natural ingredients and do not have harmful chemicals. Increasingly customers are willing to pay more for products that come in sustainable packaging materials. It may take some time for some companies to catch up, but moving towards environmentally friendly products is certainly happening. Increase in the usage of quick action products- Men prefer quick results with minimal effort. So quick action skincare and hair styling products will continue to increase.

