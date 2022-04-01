4 Tricks To Shed Kilos While Swimming

Do you know swimming can help you burn lots of calories, and even tone your body, provided you follow the guidelines religiously? Swimming is a low-impact exercise but it can help you lose the same amount of weight as running, and that too without even hurting your joints. Whether you are swimming to lose weight or to tone your body, make sure to follow these 4 things:

1) When to swim?

You can take a dip in the water whenever you want, but always try to swim in the morning before breakfast to lose weight. This is because it will leave your body in a state where you will be able to utilise the stored fat more efficiently. The body will use the fat as energy, helping you lose more weight.

2) Diet

If you are swimming to lose weight, it is very vital to eat clean and healthy food. You can only lose weight by doing swimming and eating the right kind of food. This is because a lot of energy is consumed when one is swimming and secondly, cold water increases the appetite. Avoid overeating, or else all your hard work will go in vain. Add green vegetables and drink a protein shake in your post-swimming diet.

Advertisement

3) The right stroke

Different swimming strokes have different health benefits, and they burn different amounts of calories. If the objective is to lose weight, the ideal movement for you is the butterfly stroke. In 10 minutes, this stroke can help you burn 150 calories if done correctly. The next best stroke you can rely upon is freestyle, as it can help you burn 704 calories in an hour.

4) Intensity

You are expected to make some extra effort, to lose weight through swimming. An individual’s speed determines the number of calories you are going to lose. Swim harder and faster for a lap and get back to normal in the next. Following this method will accelerate your fat-burning process.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.