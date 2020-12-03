Staircase Workout: 4 Simple Exercises You Can Do at Home

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. The chances of catching the infection in crowded places like restaurants, markets and gyms are still extremely high. This can pose a problem for those who wish to exercise regularly in gyms. But there are plenty of high-intensity workouts which do not require any equipment and can be done while staying at home. The following are some stair exercises, which are a mix of cardio and strength-based moves. If you have a flight of stairs in your house or even in your apartment building, you can easily do this full-body workout daily.

1. Stair hops

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-distance apart on the lowest step and face towards the bottom of the stairs.

Bend your knees, lower your hips, tighten your core muscles and jump forward off the step with both the feet.

Make sure you bend your knees when you land as it would help give you a controlled landing. You may also swing your arms from backwards to forward while jumping up the stair for balance.

Now return to your starting position and repeat the exercise 20 times.

2. Stair lunges

For this exercise, stand straight at the bottom of the stairs while facing away from the stairs and keeping your feet shoulder-distance apart.

Now lift your left leg, move it backwards and rest it on a step that is 2-3 steps above, depending on the dimensions.

Take a deep breath and bend both your knees to lower your body. Bend your knees in a way that your right knee is at 90 degrees to the floor. Keep your back straight

Now exhale and rise up to the standing position.

Do this exercise 5 to 10 times before switching to the right leg and repeating.

3. Tricep stair dip

For this exercise, you have to sit on the edge of either the second or third step.

Keep your arms at your sides with your palm resting on the stair beside you.

Now press down on your palms and lift your buttocks off the step. Keep your arms straight.

Once done, extend your legs in a way that the heel of your feet rests on the floor.

Now slowly lower your hips and torso by bending your elbows at 90 degrees. Hold for a few seconds.

Straighten your elbows to return to the starting position.

Perform this exercise at least 10 times.

4. Skater steps

Stand at the bottom of the staircase, facing the stairs.

Raise your left foot and place it on the far-left end of the second step.

Now raise your right leg and bring it to the far-right end of the fourth step.

Continue climbing the stairs like this while engaging your core. You may also reduce the number of stairs to one initially if you are uncomfortable or if the gap between two steps is high.

Swing your arms like a skater throughout the exercise.

Once you reach the top, walk back down and do the exercise one more time.

