4 Ways Technology Can Actually Help Your Relationship

Most of us often depend on technology and are also quick to criticize it. Our overt dependence on it often distracts us from spending quality time with our loved ones and also from being fully present at work. With apps offering various options to date and socialize, it becomes difficult to be able to concentrate on real relationships. But technology is not bad at all, if used correctly, it can actually be a big aid in your romantic relationship.

Here are 4 brilliant tips to help you create wholesome memories with your partner using technology

Text more often

Texting a random message to your partner, asking about their day or what they ate, can hugely impact your relationship. It’ll make them feel loved and you’ll learn more about them as a person and build a stronger connection.

Sexy pictures

You can easily use technology to bridge the intimacy gap. “Sending pictures of you two will help to spice up your intimate life and make you come closer. Once you get back from work, you’ll have something exciting lined up and the anticipation surrounding it will be the cherry on the cake,” says Devina Kaur, inspirational speaker and author.

Watching OTT shows

Yes, going out on movie dates is fun but there are tons of movies available online that you can watch while cuddling together. You can decide on a night when you’re both comfortable and enjoy a cozy night.

Virtual Dates

This one is for couples who are in a long-distance relationship or where one of the partners travels often, video calls are a boon for them. “You can arrange date nights virtually and have meals together. When your expressions and the voice of your partner combine, you feel them closer to you despite the distance,” opines Kaur.

