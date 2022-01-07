4 Ways to Bring Relief From Nasal Congestion for Newborns in Winters

Winters often cause the problem of nasal congestion among newborns. The nasal congestion occurs due to the cold weather causing difficulty in breathing for infants.

So today, we have brought you some easy home remedies that can ease the congested nose of your infant.

Oil Massage

If your newborn is suffering from nose blockage, apply mustard oil near the nose. It helps turn the mucus dry. Apply some mustard oil gently on the forehead of your baby, near the nose, chin, chest, back of the baby and it will bring relief.

Breast Feeding

The presence of antibodies in mother’s milk is effective in curing all kinds of problems for babies. It increases the immunity of the baby and prevents infection. Proper breastfeeding to your baby will eliminate the problem of stuffy or congested nose very quickly.

Kangaroo Therapy

Kangaroo therapy is the best way to keep your baby away from infection in winters. Keep your baby covered in warm clothes as a mother kangaroo does. This remedy gives warmth to your baby dries mucus in the nose and chest of the newborn.

Apply Eucalyptus Oil on Pillow

You can use eucalyptus oil to open the blocked nose of your newborn baby. You are advised to put two drops of eucalyptus oil on your baby’s pillow. The fragrance of this oil will open the blocked nose of your infant baby.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general information. News18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

