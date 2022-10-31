4 Ways To Decorate Your House For Kids' Halloween Party

Countries all across the world are celebrating Halloween on October 31. If you are also planning a fun Halloween party to entertain your kids on the occasion, then your to-do list is likely to feature festive decor on the top. You will have to pick out decorations according to a theme that fits Halloween Eve. Ensuring that easy, cheap, and great-looking decoration adores your home might seem like a Herculean task. Luckily, there are failproof, tried-and-tested themes and decorations you can try that will leave ample time for you to enjoy with your children.

Deck Up Your Yard

Amaze your guests even before they enter the party with a spooky entrance. Putting witch hats on pumpkins or hanging cutouts of bats and spiders is usually an easy way to drum up the Halloween spirit. If your get-together is happening in the evening, consider putting up candles and lanterns to amp up the eerie feeling.

Classic Halloween Feel

Classic decor usually features orange, yellow, black, red, and purple colours. Set up a few large, carved pumpkins in some prominent corners of your houses. You can create giant spider webs using thick yarn threads or ribbons. Photographs and cutouts of witches would be a spine-chilling addition. To boost the feel, you could set up cauldrons (improvised with cooking pots from the kitchen) and fill them up with treats.

Cute Monster Theme

Cute monsters from pop culture– think Casper, Mike Wazowski and James Sullivan from Monsters, Inc, and Grim from The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy– could adorn your walls. Get pictures, cutouts, or even costumes and create an adorable kids’ Halloween feel. You could always add small black cat plushies into the mix or put on pirate eyepatches on your kids toys to boost the fun.

Play With Lights And Sheets

For a small Halloween party, you could cover up the furniture with white bedsheets and strategically put up red and orange lights to enhance the spine-chilling feel. Candles, small ghosts made of pillows with sheets wrapped around them, and imitations of gravestones could also spice up the decor.

