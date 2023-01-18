4 Ways To Protect Children and Elderly From Frostbite and Hypothermia

During the winter season, it is extremely important to take extra care of people, especially the elderly and children. Their body is more prone to infections and diseases in dreary cold weather. Cold weather along with pollution poses a serious health risk, especially to the elderly and kids. From sitting under the sun to a healthy diet, you can follow various guidelines to safeguard elders and children from harsh weather. Here are some tips you should follow to protect children and elders from frostbite and hypothermia.

Properly covered up in warm clothes:

Make sure that elders are dressed enough considering the extremely low temperatures, especially while going outdoors. Layers of woollen clothes, warm caps, coat, coats, scarf, socks and gloves are firmly suggested for your senior friends.

Protect children from frostbite:

Children are more prone to risk from cold than adults. In case parents realise that children have suffered frostbite, they should first bring them indoors to warm them up. They should also not rub or apply anything hot directly on the skin.

Boost the immunity of the child

It is essential to have a robust immune system, which protects people, especially children from all sorts of bacteria, virus attacks etc in winter. A healthy platter comprising an array of fruits and vegetables can ensure strong immunity in your children. According to Dr Sandhya Soneja, Pediatrician, a healthy diet should always include yoghurt as well which is filled with healthy bacteria.

Avoid consuming alcohol

It is a commonly held belief that alcohol can keep you warm in cold temperatures. But alcohol should be strictly avoided as it widens the blood vessels before the skin’s surface and creates a false sensation of warmth. It reduces heat from the vital organs and decreases the overall temperature of the body as well. Further alcohol can cause numbed senses which will eventually lead to poor decision-making.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

