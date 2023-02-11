The use of Aloe Vera in skin care is essential. Many of us also use aloe vera gel to take special care of our hair. It has a one-stop solution for all your hair-related concerns. It helps strengthen your hair from roots, making them strong, shiny and lengthy. Aloe Vera plant is rich in medicinal elements and helps lower many skin and hair-related problems. Its gel can also prove to be the best for triggering hair growth. Let us know how to use aloe vera gel in your hair care regime:

Applying aloe vera on hair

For good hair growth, apply aloe vera directly on the hair. All you need to do is, take a fresh leaf of an aloe vera plant and cut it from the middle. Now, rub the inner part of the leaf-containing gel on your hair and scalp. If you want, you can also extract the white pulp of aloe vera separately and apply it to the hair.

Make a mask of aloe vera

A natural hair mask made of aloe vera gel is also helpful in giving you long and shiny hair. For this, add a little amount of honey with egg white, jojoba oil and fenugreek seeds in aloe vera gel, mix it well and apply it on the hair. After keeping it for 1 hour, shampoo your hair. This will also help in rapid hair growth.

Make toner with aloe vera

With the help of aloe vera gel, you can also make a natural toner for your hair. For this, mix ½ cup of aloe vera gel with ¼ cup of ginger juice and blend it well. Now, fill this mixture in a spray bottle and apply to your hair. Leave it for 20 minutes and then wash off your hair. The anti-inflammatory elements present in aloe vera will help in increasing the length of the hair.

Apply amla with aloe vera

You can also have long and thick hair by using aloe vera and amla in your hair care regime. For this, mix amla juice in aloe vera gel and apply it on the hair for about 15 to 20 minutes and then wash the hair. Adopting these home remedies, it will help you have strong and beautiful hair.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general beliefs. News18 does not confirm these. Before implementing them, contact the concerned expert.)

