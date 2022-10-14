4 Yoga Asanas To Help You Improve Your Memory

Along with keeping us physically healthy and flexible, Yoga also helps us stay mentally fit. The brain is arguably the most important internal organ in the body. The reason is that the brain is responsible for carrying out all the functionalities of other internal organs in proper order.

The nervous system is managed by our brain and the nerve endings are responsible for the communication of electric signals so that our organs and senses can continue to function well.

If our brain faces any health condition, we might be left impaired in some way for the rest of our lives. Brain damage is something that happens permanently and cannot be fixed. Yoga asanas are one of the best ways to keep your brain healthy through physical efforts.

Here are some yoga asanas that can help boost your memory and relieve you of stress:

Vajrasana:

Kneel on the mat with your back straight and keep your hands on your knees. Take a long breath and hold it in for a few seconds before breathing out. Do this every day after eating food to reap maximum benefits. Performing this asana ensures that your digestive system functions well and blood circulation increases. It also helps you feel mentally calm.

