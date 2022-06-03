40-day-old Child Diagnosed With Foetus, Find Out What Is This Rare Condition

A rare medical case from Bihar’s Motihari left people shocked as a foetus was found inside the stomach of a 40-day-old infant. The rare phenomenon, in medical science terminology, is called ‘Foetus in fetu’ or the presence of a foetus in the stomach of the child. The diagnosis was done after the infant had an inflammation near his tummy due to which he was not able to urinate properly. The baby underwent surgery, following which he is now in a stable condition.

Fetus in fetu (FIF) is a rare congenital anomaly, wherein the malformed and parasitic fetus is located in the body of its twin.

How to identify abdominal growth is Fetus in Fetu?

In order to classify an abdominal growth as fetus in fetu rather than a tumour, there are several characteristics that are taken into consideration. Fetus in fetu is a benign growth of embryological origin, which is located behind the abdomen lining of the host twin. To diagnose a fetus in fetu there must be evidence of body plan organisation, including vertebrae, limb buds, and organ tissues.

Where is it found?

Maternal Foetal Medicine consultant at Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, Dr Priya Deshpande, said, “It is found most commonly in the retroperitoneum, the tissues in the abdominal wall. Atypical locations like a skull, and sacrum have also been reported in the literature. The majority of cases appear in infancy.” She further revealed that though Fetus in fetu is usually present as a single parasitic foetus, cases of multiple fetuses have also been reported.

Diagnosis of fetus in fetu?

Diagnosis is often done with ultrasonography, plain radiography, computed tomography (CT), or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Treatment of fetus in fetu?

As it is considered a benign disease, surgical treatment for fetus-in-fetu is curative.

