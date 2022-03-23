41-Year-Old UK Man Has 90% Body Covered in Tattoos. Their Cost Will Shock You

Getting tattoos has become a very popular trend in recent years. Some get inked as a hobby, while others express themselves through tattoos. Typically, people get 1-2 tattoos, but a man from England got almost his entire body inked. Shocked? Well, let’s find more.

Forty-one-year-old Karac Smith, from Sheffield, England, is the father of four children. When he was 18 years old, he got his first tattoo. And then he loved it so much that he kept getting new tattoos over the last several years. Smith now has almost 90% of his body covered in tattoos. He only has his cheeks and nose left.

Smith works as an intervention worker for the local administration, a report said. Their job is to look after children who get involved with gang members and enter the world of crime and guns. Smith also revealed something shocking. He said that there was a time when he suddenly got 6-7 job offers only because of his tattoos.

He stated that the children he works with enjoy his tattoos and that he pays attention to them. Smith also enjoys getting tattoos done. In his older pictures, his tattoos aren’t visible on his body, and he appears completely different.

The man also stated that he received a call from a TV show as well. Asked about the money it cost him to get almost 90% of his body covered in tattoos, Smith stated that he used to get inked for free regularly. He used to attend tattoo conventions all over Europe, where tattoo artists would tattoo him for free. However, if they were valued today, they would be estimated at around Rs 40 lakh.

