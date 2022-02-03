Tinder India: Make Music The Ultimate Icebreaker For Your Dates

So, you matched with someone on Tinder, and after the first few seconds it feels as if the both of you have nothing much to talk about. It is quite common for many have experienced this situation before.

It is precisely for this reason that Tinder India has come up with the perfect icebreaker for you - Music. Simply said - talking about one’s fav songs or starting a conversation with one’s taste in music is a great way to kickstart a new connection and get to know them.

You could bring up your fav indie-pop artist or talk about that always-LIT Punjabi pop anthem which is on loop on your playlist.

Using Music Mode, which was recently launched in India as well, Tinder members can now choose who they wish to vibe with based on the person’s favourite songs and love or reject them based on their Spotify anthems. Users can now connect with other folks with the same #MusicGoals through its ‘Explore’ feature.

Aahana Dhar, Director, Communication, Tinder India, explains the reason for this feature finding its place in the app: “Music has always been a driving force for young Indians. Tinder members have openly expressed some of their top picks in music over the last year through their bios that have helped spark connections on the app. The 100 Hottest Dating Anthems Spotify Playlist is a reflection of Gen Z’s taste in music in 2021. Now with Music Mode, our members can experience that feeling when you’re at a party and you find out someone else loves the same songs you do. It’s amazing how adding music as another element of discovery elevates the whole experience on Tinder. Songs are deeply personal, and Music Mode is a place to spark something new through music.”.

So, if you’re in need of an icebreaker? Check out these belters inspired by some of the top 100 tunes:

• Feeling sassy? ‘Smooth like butter, Like a criminal undercover, Gon’ pop like trouble, Breakin’ into your heart like that’ (Butter - BTS)

Do you want to slide into your potential date’s heart (and DMs) like butter, but don’t know how to. Go ahead, share your love for BTS - For all you know the next date you plan could also be long drive while the both of you groove to BTS together.

• Feeling moody? ‘I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could, Know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you I need you to stay, need you to stay”’ (STAY - The Kid, LAROI, Justin Bieber)

Do you want to straight up let your crush know that you are the best thing that has happened to you during the pandemic? Go ahead share this cheesy number and get them to stay (Maybe forever :P)

• Feeling direct? ‘Tu Aake Dekh Le, Maine Raatein Kitni Saari, Teri Yaadon Me Guzaari Sohniyee’ (Tu Aake Dekh Le, King)

Cannot stop thinking about your potential match? There is always something to discuss post sharing your love for indie-punjabi in India (It will work beyond Delhi also, we assure :P)

• Feeling *mysterious*? ‘Chan Di Kudi, Badalan Di Behan, Saare Tenu Bijlee Bijlee Kehan’ (Bijlee Bijlee - Harrdy Sandhu)

There is ‘No Lie’ about talking about your fav Punjabi anthems and not getting a next date with your potential partner. Kinj Karaan Taareef Tere Chehre Di (Ma Belle, AP Dhillon) - Just share your Punjabi playlist with her, your crush will get the gist.

