48-Year-Old Dies After Accidentally Swallowing, Choking On Her Dentures in Sleep

Accidents can happen anytime and anywhere. No matter how vigilant we stay, we might get ourselves injured in some way throughout our daily lives. The chances of not getting into an accident on any given day are very less. From road accidents to hitting table corners at our home or office, there are innumerable circumstances where we can end up in a hospital. However, sometimes these accidents prove to be fatal. One such fatal accident claimed the life of a 48-year-old woman, who died after accidentally swallowing her dentures and choking on them.

Doctors always recommend removing dentures before going to sleep at night to avoid any kind of accidents. However, María Farías Guzmán decided to sleep with her dentures in the night. She accidentally swallowed it and choked on it.

The 48-year-old Colombian woman’s family told the investigators that they heard unusual noises coming from her room and they decided to go check on her. As soon as they entered the room, they found that the woman was not breathing. She was rushed to the Hospital del Sur, Quindio where doctors attempted resuscitation but were pronounced dead shortly after.

The cause of death was pronounced by the doctors to be “respiratory tract obstruction”. Coronel William Alberto Zubieta Pardo, Quindio police department, told the journalists, “Her relatives became aware of the situation while she was sleeping but she arrived at the hospital with no vital signs and staff performed resuscitation manoeuvres and procedures to clear her airways, but she did not respond.”

The case of choking on dental prostheses is extremely rare and people asked for details when the news surfaced on the internet. More details are yet to be disclosed and will be released as soon as the full forensic report is published.

If you are someone or know someone who uses dental prostheses, it is a safe practice to put your dentures in a glass of water for the night before going to sleep.

